4 Spine-Tingling Arab Films Perfect for the Spooky Season

As the month of September comes to a close, October comes to start the spooky season — where Halloween candy and eerie flicks are promised.

In 2018, a study by the American Psychological Association found that some people enjoy horror movies because they help them gain a sense of control. Some studies have even found that people who are more prone to anxiety are drawn to horror films as they help provide a new focal point for their worries.

For the spectral seekers, paranormal investigators, and the post-apocalyptic thriller enthusiasts: here are four Arab films that will invite viewers to explore the scary and supernatural.

Rima (2020)

Egyptian horror film ‘Rima’ follows the story of a young orphaned girl with psychic powers who fears her paranormal abilities will either become a blessing or a curse for those around her. Directed by Moataz Hossam, the film stars Reem Abdel Kader, Mohamed Tharwat, Hala Fakher, and more Egyptian stars.

Warda (2014)



Directed by Hadi El Bagoury and written by Mohamed Hefzy, ‘Warda’ is considered Egypt’s first found-footage style horror film. The film follows a video blogger who returns to his hometown in the Egyptian countryside to document and investigate the strange happenings that have been disturbing his family since his father’s death.

Kayan (2021)



Saudi horror film ‘Kayan’ tells the story of a married couple in Jeddah who find themselves spending their night at a hotel that is home to much more than meets the eye — confronted by ghastly encounters and eerie happenings. ‘Kayan’ is directed by filmmaker Hakeem Jomah, and features Saudi actors Ayman Mutahar, Summer Shesha, and Egyptian actor Hisham El Shazly.

Bloodline (2020)



Written and directed by filmmaker Rami Yasin, ‘Bloodline’ is considered the Middle East and North Africa region’s first vampire horror film. The film tells the story of Nader (played by Dhafer L’abdine) and Lamia (played by Nelly Kairm) who are the parents of twin boys. After one of their sons suffers from a traumatic accident and is left in a coma, the parents resort to an unorthodox plan to save his life.

