Gouna Film Festival Postponed Following Events in Palestine

In light of the tragic events unfolding in Gaza, the Gouna Film Festival (GFF) has announced the postponement of its functions, rescheduling its event dates to start on 27 October and end on 2 November.

The GFF’s sixth edition was scheduled to commence its activities this Friday, 13 October and end on 20 of October.

“The GFF team remains committed to hosting the festival, using this opportunity to reinforce and amplify our central theme, ‘Cinema for Humanity,’” reads the GFF’s statements on the issue. “This theme champions unity and empathy, and we’re dedicated to weaving it throughout all festival activities.”

Since 2017, the festival’s mission has been showcasing a distinct selection of films, connecting filmmakers from around the region and bridging cultural gaps through the art of filmmaking.

