News

Gouna Film Festival Postponed Following Events in Palestine

Gouna Film Festival Postponed Following Events in Palestine

In light of the tragic events unfolding in Gaza, the Gouna Film Festival (GFF) has announced the postponement of its functions, rescheduling its event dates to start on 27 October and end on 2 November.

The GFF’s sixth edition was scheduled to commence its activities this Friday, 13 October and end on 20 of October.

“The GFF team remains committed to hosting the festival, using this opportunity to reinforce and amplify our central theme, ‘Cinema for Humanity,’” reads the GFF’s statements on the issue. “This theme champions unity and empathy, and we’re dedicated to weaving it throughout all festival activities.”


Since 2017, the festival’s mission has been showcasing a distinct selection of films, connecting filmmakers from around the region and bridging cultural gaps through the art of filmmaking.

Egyptian Banks Suspend Debit Card Use in Foreign Currency, Set New Limits for Cash Withdrawals

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian Banks Suspend Debit Card Use in Foreign Currency, Set New Limits for Cash Withdrawals

Farah Rafik9 October 2023
Read More

International Community Applies Double Standards to Palestine: Egypt’s Al-Azhar

Egyptian Streets9 October 2023
Read More

Egyptian Killed in Policeman Shooting on Israelis Named as Tour Guide Sayed El Khawalka

Marina Makary8 October 2023
Read More

Israel-Palestine Escalation Day 2: Death Toll Rises, Lebanon’s Hezbollah Fires Mortar

Shereif Barakat8 October 2023
Read More

Egyptian Policeman Kills Two Israeli Tourists in Alexandria

Farah Rafik8 October 2023
Read More

At Least 232 Palestians Dead as Israel Launches Massive Airstrikes Against Gaza

Amina Zaineldine7 October 2023
Read More

Moody’s Downgrades Egypt’s Credit Rating Amidst Ongoing Debt Troubles

Farah Rafik7 October 2023
Read More

Hamas Infiltrates Israel, Netanyahu: “We are at War”

Egyptian Streets7 October 2023
Read More