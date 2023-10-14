News

Presidential Hopeful Al-Tantawy Announces End of Presidential Bid

Former member of parliament Ahmed Al-Tantawy during a press conference announcing the end of his presidential campaign, 13 October 2023.

Potential presidential candidate Ahmed Al-Tantawy announced the end of his campaign in the Egyptian presidential election, but not of his political program for change, in a press conference on 13 October.

Al-Tantawy did not collect the 25,000 required official endorsements for presidential candidacy, only collecting 14,000 amid reports of difficulty recording endorsements for the opposition figure in notary offices across Egypt. He registered 130,000 unofficial electronic endorsements as well as 70,000 written ones, according to his campaign coordinator.

Starting out his speech with salutations to the Palestinian resistance, Al-Tantawy, referring to his next steps, said that “if force closes another door, then we will open others with hope.”

“Finally, we can claim that 25 [January] is developing into a political project,” he added.

The former parliamentarian announced that he will present his presidential platform in two weeks as promised, to serve as a draft for a “national rescue” project. It would be open to discussion from all sides in a “supra-ideological” manner, signaling a desire to bridge gaps between Egypt’s political actors in favor of a practical, unified vision.

Al-Tantawy noted the need for political organization, a large front or alliance, and a substantive project.

The would-have-been candidate warned against non-peaceful roads to change, saying that there is a responsibility to the safety of citizens and the nation.

Egyptian presidential elections will take place in December 2023. Incumbent president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is running for a third term in office.

News
Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs as well as social media officer at Mada Masr. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

