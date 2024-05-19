Iranian President Missing After Heliocopter Crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has reportedly gone missing following a helicopter crash earlier today, with rescue operations in progress to locate the helicopter and the President, local media reports.

Accompanying Raisi were Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, along with the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and additional officials and bodyguards.

Two other helicopters travelling in the convoy landed safely.

The fate of Raisi following the crash remains uncertain, as the Iranian Ministry of Internal Affairs declined to verify his status.

Around 20 rescue teams, equipped with drones and search dogs, are now on their way to access the site.

However, bad weather conditions have impeded rescue teams from reaching the location of the helicopter’s last GPS signal.

The helicopter is presumed to have crashed in a wooded region within the mountains situated south of Iran’s border with Azerbaijan.

This story is developing.