News

Egypt’s FM Shoukry: 4 Egyptian Workers Injured in Rafah Crossing Bombing, Misrepresenting Egypt’s Position on Rafah is “Unacceptable”

mm
Egypt’s FM Shoukry: 4 Egyptian Workers Injured in Rafah Crossing Bombing, Misrepresenting Egypt’s Position on Rafah is “Unacceptable”

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry deemed any attempts to misrepresent Egypt’s position on the Rafah crossing as “unacceptable,” during an interview with BBC World Service on Tuesday, 18 October. The FM highlighted Egypt’s efforts in managing the crisis as well as its position on accepting Palestinian refugees.

“The crossing has been subject to four aerial bombings by the Israeli side, and hence, it’s not functioning normally,” Shoukry told BBC.

“The crossing has never been officially closed by Egypt.”

In a separate interview with CNN, Shoukry stated that four Egyptian workers have been injured in the bombing of the Rafah crossing.

“The Rafah crossing over the last days has been bombed four times,” Shoukry said. “Among them, once when we were trying to repair some of the damage, four Egyptian workers were injured.”

He also added that the crossing and the access roads linking the Egyptian and Gazan sides have sustained severe damage.
”We are in constant contact with all United Nations (UN) agencies to extract a safe passage for the relief aid,” Shoukry noted to BBC.

“There isn’t yet any sort of authorization for safe passages from the other side of the crossing,” he added.
The foreign minister also reiterated President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s statements on rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.

“If you are asking me if Egypt can host 2.5 million inhabitants, I believe you can equally ask if the UK or any EU country can adopt this policy. We saw how countries complained against the influx of mere thousands of migrants, while Egypt hosts 9 million guests on its land,” Shoukry stressed.

The last strike on the Rafah crossing was on Monday, 16 October.

On the same day, Shoukry stated in a joint conference with France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs that Israel has not adopted a stance that would permit the opening of the Rafah crossing on the Gaza side.
“Israel is preventing aid from entering Gaza,” Shoukry explained.

He emphasized that Egypt and international agencies like the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are working together to coordinate urgent relief efforts for Gaza’s civilian population.

The first strike took place on Monday, 9 October, which temporarily halted traffic at the crossing. The next two strikes happened on the following day on Tuesday, 10 October, which damaged the hall on the Palestinian side.

The strikes came as part of Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign following Hamas’ surprise attack on 7 October.
Over 3,000 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli strikes since then.

THE CONFLICT SO FAR

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, which resulted in 1,400 Israelis and people of other nationalities getting killed, and more than 130 Israeli captives.

Following the attack, the Israeli Defense Forces announced a “large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians.”
Since then, Israel has conducted over 1,000 airstrikes in Gaza; it ordered 1.1 million Palestinians in north Gaza to relocate to the south within 24 hours on 12 October and established a complete siege on Gaza, cutting water, food, fuel, and power for 2.2 million Palestinians.

As of Wednesday, October 18, the total death toll of Israel’s ongoing attack on Gaza has surpassed 3,000, with 12,500 more injured.

United States President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv earlier today to show solidarity with Israel. His visit comes after the deadly strike on Gaza’s Al Ahli Arab Hospital, which killed more than 300 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Pushing Palestinians into Sinai Will Bring Security Repercussions to Egypt: Sisi
US President Joe Biden Lands in Tel Aviv, Says “Other Team” Appears to be Behind Hospital Attack

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in News

Pushing Palestinians into Sinai Will Bring Security Repercussions to Egypt: Sisi

Shereif Barakat18 October 2023
Read More

US President Joe Biden Lands in Tel Aviv, Says “Other Team” Appears to be Behind Hospital Attack

Marina Makary18 October 2023
Read More

Central Bank Restricts Domestic Credit Card Use in Foreign Currency

Egyptian Streets18 October 2023
Read More

Over 300 Killed in Strike on Gaza Hospital-Turned-Shelter

Amina Zaineldine17 October 2023
Read More

4th Bombing of the Rafah Crossing, Israel Not Cooperating with Egypt

Egyptian Streets17 October 2023
Read More

More than 2,700 Palestinians Dead and 1,000 Trapped Under the Rubble as Israeli Airstrikes Intensify: Day 10

Muhammed Kotb16 October 2023
Read More

6-Year-Old Palestinian Murdered in US Hate Crime Motivated by “On-Going Middle Eastern Conflict”

Egyptian Streets16 October 2023
Read More

Escalation Day 9: Countries Rush to De-Escalate While Israel Mobilizes Tanks on Gaza Border

Shereif Barakat15 October 2023
Read More