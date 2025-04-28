May El-Ghety and May Calamawy Join Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’

Egyptian stars May El-Ghety and May Calamawy are joining the cast of the upcoming Hollywood horror movie The Mummy, which hits US theaters in April 2026.

Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, best known for horror hits like Ghost Train (2013), The Hole in the Ground (2019), and Evil Dead Rise (2023), has been tapped to write and direct this upcoming US-produced horror film.

Originally created by screenwriters Nina Wilcox Putnam and Richard Schayer in 1932, The Mummy franchise follows the story of an ancient Egyptian priest who is accidentally resurrected, unleashing a deadly curse. The narrative typically centers on a group of archaeologists racing to stop the vengeful spirit.

Joining the star-studded cast are Egyptian actresses El-Ghety and Calamawy, alongside Veronica Falcón, Jack Reynor, and Laia Costa. Reynor and Costa’s involvement was first announced in March, while Falcón, Calamawy, and El-Ghety were confirmed to have joined the production in April.

El-Ghety, 26, is known for her roles in several popular Egyptian TV series including Al Qaserat (The Minors, 2013), Grand Hotel (2016), and Fi Kol Osboo’ Yom Goma’a (Every Week Has a Friday, 2020). On the big screen, she gained acclaim for her role in Mohamed Diab’s internationally recognized film Clash (2016), and later starred in films like High School Girls (2020) and Sugar Daddy (2023). Her performance in the short film Nada (2017) also earned her accolades at several film festivals like El Gouna Film Festival.

Calamawy, born in 1986 in Bahrain to an Egyptian father and a Palestinian-Jordanian mother, studied acting at Emerson College and the William Esper Studio. She is widely recognized for her performances in critically acclaimed shows like Hulu’s Ramy (2019), National Geographic’s The Long Road Home (2017), and FBI (2018). In 2021, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing a major role in Disney+’s Moon Knight, directed by Mohamed Diab.

The film is produced by Jason Blum and James Wan under their respective banners, Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster, along with Cronin’s own company, Doppelgängers. ​Notably, this will be the first installment in The Mummy franchise not distributed by Universal Pictures; instead, it will be released by New Line Cinema. ​