Israeli Tank ‘Accidentally’ Fires and Hits Egyptian Post in South Rafah: IDF

The Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip (photo credit: Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90)

Israel’s Defence Force (IDF) announced in a statement on Twitter that an IDF tank accidentally opened fire and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the Kerem Shalom region on Sunday evening, 22 October.

The Kerem Shalom border crossing is a border crossing at the junction of the Gaza Strip–Israel border and the Gaza–Egypt border.

“The incident is being investigated and the details are under review,” the statement said. The IDF also apologized over the incident.

Egypt’s Armed Forces released a statement shortly afterwards, stating that some border watchmen suffered minor injuries after shell fragments from an Israeli tank accidentally struck one of the Egyptian border watchtowers.

