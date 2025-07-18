Egypt Denounces Israeli Strike on Holy Family Church in Gaza

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Israeli military’s targeting of places of worship in the Gaza Strip, following a strike on the Holy Family Church that killed three people and injured several others.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, 17 July, the ministry described the incident, which affected Gaza’s only Catholic church, as a “new crime” and a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

The statement added that the attack is part of a wider pattern of systematic violations by the Israeli occupation against civilians in Gaza.

The Latin Monastery Church, also known as the Holy Family Church, was struck during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City on Thursday. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees the church, reported that among the injured was parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli. Many of those affected had taken refuge in the church after fleeing bombardments elsewhere in Gaza.

Reacting to the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret, calling it the result of “stray ammunition” and stating that Israel was investigating the incident.

“Every innocent life lost is a tragedy,” Netanyahu said in a statement released on Thursday, adding that Israel remains “committed to protecting civilians and holy sites.”

The Latin Patriarchate described the church as a “sanctuary” for civilians who had already lost their homes, possessions, and security. “The war must come to a complete end,” his statement read.

In its own response, Egypt called on the international community to take immediate action to end violations against civilians in Gaza and to hold Israel accountable as an occupying power.

The Foreign Ministry stressed the need to protect holy sites and ensure they are not targeted under any circumstances.