One Refugee Killed and 44 Injured in Bombing Near UNRWA School Sheltering 4600

Photo: destruction in Gaza. Photo credit: AFP

An internally displaced person (IDP) was killed in Gaza by a “close proximity strike” near an UNRWA school in Rafah sheltering 4600 IDPs, according to the UN agency for Palestine refugees’ (UNRWA) situation report published on 25 October.

44 people were injured in the strike, including nine children. The school “sustained severe collateral damage,” UNRWA says.

Palestinian IDPs have been crowding in shelters as a result of Israel’s bombing campaign. According to UNRWA, the number of IDPs per shelter has reached 2.7 times their capacity.

Three UNRWA workers have been killed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total casualties to 38, the agency says.

Additionally, fuel is expected to run out shortly.

“If fuel is not received into Gaza, UNRWA will be forced to significantly reduce and in some cases bring its humanitarian operations across the Gaza Strip to a halt,” UNRWA warns. “The coming 24 hours are very critical.”

This is a developing story.

