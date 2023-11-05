Politics and Society

From London to New York to Indonesia: Thousands Join Pro-Palestine Protests in Cities Across the World

mm
From London to New York to Indonesia: Thousands Join Pro-Palestine Protests in Cities Across the World

Protesters attend a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2023. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Thousands of pro-Palestine protestors packed the streets of cities around the world, including New York, Washington, Ottawa, London, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Ankara, Jakarta, and many more, to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemn Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

The turnout in major cities around the world is a continuation of protests that emerged following Israel’s assaults on Gaza after the Hamas surprise attacks on 7 October. The protestors called for a ceasefire and expressed their disappointment in their governments for unconditionally supporting Israel as it continues its war on the Strip.

As of 5 November, over 9,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank Strip — including 3,900 children — and over 32,000 others injured.

In Washington, D.C., thousands filled Pennsylvania Avenue — the street leading up to the White House — as they protested against Biden’s administration in its relentless support against Israel and continued military campaign in Gaza. In Brooklyn, the Palestinian-led community group ‘Within Our Lifetime’ organized a march that stretched from the Brooklyn Museum to the Brooklyn Bridge as marchers shouted “Free, Free Palestine.”

At least 40,000 people packed into Trafalgar Square in London, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. Over 350 protesters shut down part of Oxford Street as they staged a sit-in protest during the shopping district’s busiest hours.

Over two million pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the center of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, calling for an end to Israel’s attacks on the Strip.

Fitch Downgrades Egypt’s Credit Rating to ‘B-’, Citing Growing Debt and Delayed Reforms

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Politics and Society
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Politics and Society

Fitch Downgrades Egypt’s Credit Rating to ‘B-’, Citing Growing Debt and Delayed Reforms

Shereif Barakat5 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Netanyahu Suspends Heritage Minister Over Nuke Statements, Israel Strikes Home in Refugee Camp

Egyptian Streets5 November 2023
Read More

Israeli Strike on UNRWA School Kills 20, Including Children

Farah Rafik4 November 2023
Read More

Israel Deports Thousands to Gaza, Workers Report Abuse and Ankle IDs

Egyptian Streets4 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: IDF Targets Entrance of Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital, 47 Aid Trucks Cross Rafah

Farah Rafik4 November 2023
Read More

Israel Attacks Ambulance Convoy and Hospital Gate, Killing and Injuring Many Palestinians

Egyptian Streets3 November 2023
Read More

Arab Celebrities Under Fire for Attending Riyadh Season Amidst War on Gaza

Muhammed Kotb3 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israeli Airstrikes injure 21 in Al Quds Hospital, PCRS Ambulance Hit at Al-Shifa Hospital

Egyptian Streets3 November 2023
Read More