From London to New York to Indonesia: Thousands Join Pro-Palestine Protests in Cities Across the World

Thousands of pro-Palestine protestors packed the streets of cities around the world, including New York, Washington, Ottawa, London, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Ankara, Jakarta, and many more, to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemn Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

The turnout in major cities around the world is a continuation of protests that emerged following Israel’s assaults on Gaza after the Hamas surprise attacks on 7 October. The protestors called for a ceasefire and expressed their disappointment in their governments for unconditionally supporting Israel as it continues its war on the Strip.

As of 5 November, over 9,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank Strip — including 3,900 children — and over 32,000 others injured.

In Washington, D.C., thousands filled Pennsylvania Avenue — the street leading up to the White House — as they protested against Biden’s administration in its relentless support against Israel and continued military campaign in Gaza. In Brooklyn, the Palestinian-led community group ‘Within Our Lifetime’ organized a march that stretched from the Brooklyn Museum to the Brooklyn Bridge as marchers shouted “Free, Free Palestine.”

At least 40,000 people packed into Trafalgar Square in London, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. Over 350 protesters shut down part of Oxford Street as they staged a sit-in protest during the shopping district’s busiest hours.

Over two million pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the center of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, calling for an end to Israel’s attacks on the Strip.

