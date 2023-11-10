War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Reportedly Bombs Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

After 35 days of unrelenting bombardment of the Gaza enclave, Israel agreed to a daily 4-hour pause in its military operations. The announcement comes after US President Joe Biden implored Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to create an additional avenue for civilians to escape the conflict.

Update 7: Palestinian media reported an attack on the outpatient clinic in Al Shifa hospital. The situation is still developing and no further verified information is currently available.

Update 6: Israeli occupation forces destroyed two homes in Khallet Manaa, south of Hebron in the West Bank. Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a sizable Israeli military force raided the homes of two Palestinian families, forcibly evacuated them, planted explosives, and detonated the second floor of the first building. Additionally, a residential apartment in the second building was also detonated. At least 174 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the conflict on 7 October.

Update 5: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the conflict in Gaza will persist until Hamas is defeated. However, he emphasized that Israel has no intentions to conquer or govern the enclave after the end of the war.

Update 4: The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza sustained damage as a result of a nearby rocket strike, according to an Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman on Friday, 10 November.

The targeted area was the Taliza’tar region, situated in close proximity to the hospital.

Hospital administrators have expressed concerns that it might be forced to cease operations by Friday, as it has almost run out of fuel.

Update 3: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi received a phone call from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in which the latter expressed gratitude for Egypt’s position in facilitating the passage of foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.

Scholz affirmed Germany’s stance on protecting Gazan civilians as the two heads of state discussed the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Update 2: Senior Hamas officials Ismail Hania, Khaled Mashal, and Khalil Al Hayya arrived in Cairo on Thursday to discuss the developing situation in Gaza with the Head of the General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel.

Update 1: Pro-Palestine protesters took over the lobby of The New York Times on Thursday night, 9 November, alleging that the media outlet was displaying a pro-Israel bias in its reporting on the conflict. The demonstrators called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The Conflict So Far

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,405 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

Around 10,818 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including at least 4,412 children — and over 26,000 others injured. Meanwhile at least 163 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and at least 2,200 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and limited aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

