Ballads of Defiance: Powerful Poetry by Palestinian Poets

For centuries, poetry has been a boundless form of human expression. Various Palestinian poets have inspired generations with their powerful words narrating the Palestinian experience, conveying the pain of exile, and highlighting the resilience of their people.

These poets have invited readers to understand their struggles and victories — a world otherwise unknown unless experienced. Here are five poems by Palestinian poets that are timeless and powerful.

The Exile by Salem Jubran (1970)

The sun walks through the border

Guns keep silent

A skylark starts its morning song

In Tulkarem

And flies away to sup

With the birds of a Kibbutz

A lonely donkey strolls

Across the firing line

Unheeded by the watching squad

But for me, your ousted son, my native land,

Between your skies and my eyes,

A stretch of border walls

Blackens the view

Enough for Me by Fadwa Tuqan (1960)

Enough for Me

Enough for me to die on her earth

be buried in her

to melt and vanish into her soil

then sprout forth as a flower

played with by a child from my country.

Enough for me to remain

in my country’s embrace

to be in her close as a handful of dust

a sprig of grass

a flower.

Psalm 9 by Mahmoud Darwish (2003)/strong>

O rose beyond the reach of time and of the senses

O kiss enveloped in the scarves of all the winds

surprise me with one dream

that my madness will recoil from you

Recoiling from you

In order to approach you

I discovered time

Approaching you

in order to recoil form you

I discovered my senses

Between approach and recoil

there is a stone the size of a dream

It does not approach

It does not recoil

You are my country

A stone is not what I am

therefore I do not like to face the sky

not do I die level with the ground

but I am a stranger, always a stranger

Ibrahim Tuqan – My Homeland (1934)

My homeland

My homeland

Glory and beauty

Sublimity and prettiness

Are in your hills

Life and deliverance

Pleasure and hope

Are in your atmosphere

Will I see you?

Safe and comfortable

Sound and honored

Will I see you?

In your eminence

Reaching the stars

My homeland

My homeland

The youth will not get tired

Their goal is your independence

Or they die

We will drink from death

But we will not be slaves to our enemies

We do not want

An eternal humiliation

Nor a miserable life

We do not want

But we will return

Our great glory

My homeland

My homeland

The sword and the pen

Are our symbols

Not talking nor quarreling

Our glory and covenant

And a duty to fulfill it

Shake us

Our honor

Is an honorable cause

A raised flag

O, your beauty

In your eminence

Victorious over your enemies

My homeland

My homeland

The Shelling Ended by Najwan Darwish (2000)

No one will know you tomorrow.

The shelling ended

only to start again within you.

The buildings fell, the horizon burned,

only for flames to rage inside you,

flames that will devour even stone.

The murdered are sunk in sleep,

but sleep will never find you –

awake forever,

awake until they crumble, these massive rocks

said to be the tears of retired gods.

Forgiveness has ended,

and mercy is bleeding outside of time.

No one knows you now,

and no one will know you tomorrow.

You, like the trees,

were planted in place while the shells were falling.

Subscribe to our newsletter