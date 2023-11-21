Egypt’s Ministry of Environment Revolutionizes Waste Management for Informal Workers with Innovative Training Program

The Egyptian Ministry of Environment launched a novel training program designed to formalize the employment status of workers in the waste management system across diverse governorates. Minister of Environment, Yasmin Fouad, made the announcement regarding the program’s inaugural phase, which will culminate in the issuance of professional cards for adequately trained individuals, as revealed in a statement on 19 November.

The primary objective of the program is to integrate environmental considerations into employment policies, fostering not only economic stability but also social security for the workforce. Minister Fouad highlighted that in adherence to the waste management regulations outlined in Law No. 202 of 2020, the training, conducted by the Waste Management Organization, serves a dual purpose: legitimizing informal work and ensuring that workers receive appropriate insurance coverage for their contributions to waste management companies.

Fouad emphasized the collaborative efforts between the environmental, labor, and social solidarity ministries, aimed at fortifying social protection mechanisms for informal sector workers in waste management. The training initiative is set to benefit approximately 700 workers initially, with additional provisions facilitated through partnering companies in accordance with the mandates of Law No. 202 of 2020.

Commencing in the governorates of Dakahlia, Qalyubia, Kafr El-Sheikh, Gharbia, Menofia, Giza, and Cairo, the program is strategically designed for expansion into other regions. This milestone signifies a significant leap towards advancing waste management practices and ensuring the welfare of the workforce pivotal to this crucial sector.

