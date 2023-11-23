Former U.S. Official Sparks Outrage with Racist Attacks on NYC Egyptian Muslim Vendor

In a series of disturbing incidents captured on video, Mohamed Hussein, a 24-year-old Egyptian Muslim food vendor in New York City, was racially abused by Stuart Seldowitz, a former high-ranking U.S. official. Seldowitz, who served in various roles spanning five presidencies, including as a National Security Council director, was filmed making derogatory remarks, including calling Hussein a “terrorist” among a number of other Islamophobic and xenophobic remarks on multiple occasions, as seen in videos circulating on social media. In the first video, Seldowitz mocks Hussein about his citizenship, alleging that Hussein supports Hamas, and ruthlessly states that “the death of 4,000 Palestinian children wasn’t enough,” concluding with a dismissive wave to the camera. In another incident, occurring at night, Seldowitz took pictures of Hussein and threatened to involve Egypt’s intelligence service, known colloquially in Egypt as the Mukhabarat, using his political connections. Seldowitz also mocked Hussein for not speaking English and suggested that the latter should learn the language so he would not be deported to Egypt. Further adding to the disturbing incidents, Seldowitz was seen to be insulting the Quran as well as making provocative statements about Prophet Muhammad….



