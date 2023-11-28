Five Addictive Arab Miniseries You Must Binge Watch

In a world characterized by short attention spans and fast-paced lifestyles, ‘miniseries’ or ‘limited series’ come to appeal to viewers who prefer shorter shows. Typically, miniseries range from six to 15 episode shows, with each episode sitting around the 45-minute-to-an-hour mark.

Besides allowing room for more diversity and options in shows, miniseries tend to avoid unnecessary subplots and filler episodes present in longer shows and instead focus on having a well-developed storyline and structured narratives for the plots.

Miniseries are not a new phenomenon; the 1980s saw a wide range of 15-episode shows in Egypt. The resurgence of the miniseries trend in recent decades can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures on set compelled actors and filmmakers to reconsider the traditional prolonged shooting schedules, leading to a preference for limited series formats.

For viewers in the United States of America who have often had to struggle with accessing shows from back home or the wider Middle East and North Africa region, there’s a simple solution: Sling Arabic TV.

Sling Arabic TV is the leading provider for Arabic live streaming and on-demand channels in the United States, offering the largest lineup of Arabic miniseries every year, including in 2023.

From eerie thrillers to muddled romance, here are five Arabic miniseries to watch, all of which are also available to US-based audiences.

Safah al-Giza (2023)

Based on a true story, Safah al-Giza (Giza Killer) is a thriller eight-episode miniseries that explores the story of a deviant serial killer, Gaber (played by Ahmed Fahmy) who is caught in his intricate web of murders and deviousness.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

Mystery Box (2023)

Al-Sandouq (Mystery Box) is a 15-episode show that takes watchers on a suspense-filled journey in a relentless pursuit of the truth. Packed with unexpected twists, Mystery Box follows three strangers, Yassin (played by Ahmed Dash), Youssef (played by Aly Kassem), and Nour (played by Huda al-Mufti) who come together after receiving a mysterious box containing items related to old murders.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

Wesh w Dahr (2022)

Directed by Mariam Abou Ouf, the ten-episode series, Wesh w Dahr (Front and Back) blends drama and comedy. The series follows Gamal (played by Eyad Nassar), a lowly employee at a pharmaceutical company who steals money and runs to Tanta. In Tanta, he starts a fake medical practice and hires an assistant, Doha (played by Riham Abdel Ghaffour), who is also fleeing from her past.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

The Other Thing (2020)

In separate — yet connected — episodes, Nemra Etnein (The Other Thing) follows different stories about relationships, love, lust, and the concept of romance in modern society. The stories take place in varying Arab cities, including Cairo, El Gouna, Riyadh, Beirut, Jeddah, and Dubai.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

Every Week Has a Friday (2020)

In the ten-episode series, Fi Kol Esbou Yom Gom’aa (Every Week Has a Friday), Laila (played by Menna Shalaby) and Emad (played by Asser Yassin) encounter a series of violent crimes that take place every Friday.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

What is Sling?

Sling Arabic TV opens the door for US-based audiences to indulge in Arab content, courtesy of its premium live TV channels and the largest Arabic on-demand libraries globally, which include Shahid VIP, MySatGo, and Istikana. Presenting an all-in-one entertainment solution, Sling allows subscribers to include live American TV channels and on-demand content into their libraries. A three-day free trial lets you try Sling Arabic TV and enjoy the best movies, series and shows.