US Police Arrest Suspected Shooter of Three Palestinian Students

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday, 26 November, in relation to the shooting of three Palestinian college students on Saturday night in Burlington, Vermont, the Burlington Police said. So far, one of the victims was released from the hospital, while the two other students remain hospitalized, one with a spinal injury that requires long-term care, CNN reported Monday night. The suspect, identified as Jason J. Eaton, was taken into custody on Sunday at noon close to the shooting scene. Officials said that after searching his house, police took him into custody on Sunday night. Eaton has pleaded not guilty to three charges of second-degree attempted murder. Police stated that they had “probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting” based on the evidence gathered during the search warrant and further information uncovered during the investigation. The suspect responded to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents knocking on his apartment door by holding out his empty palms at his waist and saying, “I’ve been waiting for you,” according to authorities. Authorities have yet to determine the motive of the shooting, and…



