Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh to Host Expo 2030, Beats Italy and South Korea

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) announced on November 28, that Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, has been selected to host the 2030 World Expo. Riyadh won 119 out of 165 votes, easily defeating South Korea’s Busan which got 29 votes, and Rome which got 17 votes. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, welcomed the vote as an “expression of the trust that the international community has in what we have to offer… but also in its alignment with our own vision (for) 2030 and everything that we advocate for, which is a shared pathway to prosperity for all of the countries of the world.” The Saudi minister reiterated that 2030 marks a crucial year for Saudi Arabia, highlighting the pivotal milestones, including Expo 2030, the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Saudi Vision 2030, a government-launched program that aims to diversity KSA’s economic, social, and cultural spheres. Since 1851, World Expos have provided large-scale platforms for educating the public, sharing innovation, promoting progress, and fostering cooperation. Under the theme, ‘The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow’, Expo 2030 Riyadh will run between…



