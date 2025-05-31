Egypt Accelerates Gas Output as BP Fast-Tracks Offshore Drilling

Egypt has accelerated natural gas production from two new wells in the Raven gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, with output beginning in February 2025, three months ahead of schedule, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

British Petroleum completed drilling the wells using the Valaris DS-12, an ultra-deepwater drillship built for offshore oil and gas exploration. The swift development at the Raven field aligns with Egypt’s broader strategy to expand natural gas production, drive economic growth, and draw international investment.

The new Raven wells are expected to contribute up to 200 million cubic feet of gas per day, with total investments in the Raven expansion reaching USD 200 million (EGP 9.95 billion). This output will be integrated into the existing West Nile Delta infrastructure, allowing for efficient delivery to the domestic market and advancing Egypt’s goal of raising natural gas production to 6 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2025, up from 4.6 billion in 2024.

“This discovery reaffirms our commitment to exploring and appraising gas resources that bolster Egypt’s energy security and economic growth,” said Nader Zaki, BP’s Regional President for the Middle East and North Africa. “With our established infrastructure, strong execution capabilities, and strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum, we are well-positioned to fast-track the development of this discovery and supply gas to the domestic market efficiently.”

Following the project’s early success, BP has redeployed the Valaris DS-12 to the nearby King area and immediately began exploratory drilling in the King-2 well in North King Mariout Offshore Concession in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt, which was completed in early February 2025.

The well’s proximity to BP’s existing offshore facilities allows for rapid integration of any new discoveries into the production network, leading to two promising reservoirs, and BP has already announced plans to continue its drilling campaign in the region to access additional reserves and enhance the country’s energy security.

The Ministry of Petroleum’s plan includes the drilling of 35 new exploratory natural gas wells in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta by 2025, with total investments reaching USD 1.8 billion (EGP 89.56 billion).

Additionally, over the past seven years, Egypt has partnered with international companies to drill 576 exploratory wells and make 289 new gas and petroleum discoveries, substantially enhancing its reserves and establishing itself in the global energy market.