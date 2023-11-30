Israeli Forces’ Raid in Jenin Claims Lives of Children and Commanders

Two children, eight-year-old Adam Samer al-Ghoul and 15-year-old Basil Suleiman Abu al-Wafa, were fatally shot by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on November 29. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported the incident, stating the boys were unarmed and seen running away in video footage before being struck down by Israeli army bullets. The raid, lasting hours, involved the army designating Jenin a “closed military zone,” and resulted in clashes with resistance fighters. The Israeli forces withdrew after the operation, during which they bulldozed roads, destroyed shops, and destroyed residences. Notably, the occupation army assassinated Muhammad al-Zubaidi, a Jenin Brigade commander, and Wissam Hanoun, another commander. This raid is part of a series, with Israeli troops having killed 244 Palestinians in the West Bank since the beginning of the war on Gaza. Unverified videos circulated on social media depict the tragic events. One video shows an eight-year-old being hit, while another captures three boys running before one, identified as Al-Ghoul, falls to the ground. Despite attempts to drag his body to safety, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly prevented citizens and paramedics from reaching…



