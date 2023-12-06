Egyptian Actress Amira Adeeb Set for Hollywood Debut in “No Nation”

Egyptian actress Amira Adeeb set social media abuzz on 5 December with an announcement on Instagram of her first-ever Hollywood role in “No Nation” directed by Primetime Emmy nominee Jeffrey Elmont.

“I’d quickly like to thank [Jeffrey] for believing in me, and for casting an Arab girl in a non-Arab cliche role as usually done, for giving her an important role, and for giving her space onscreen,” Adeeb wrote.

While specifics about the film’s release date, cast members, and plot, remain undisclosed, Adeeb hinted that it has to do with football. Her earlier Instagram update on 9 September showcased her dedicated training sessions, hinting at the preparation required for her role.

Set to be filmed in Los Angeles within the upcoming year, ‘No Nation’ promises to be a milestone project for Adeeb. The release date, however, remains shrouded in anticipation, adding to the intrigue surrounding this much-anticipated Hollywood debut.

