Hundreds Go Out in Protest Calling for Ceasefire in Gaza at COP28

Hundreds of activists went out in protest calling for an immediate ceasefire and the “decolonization” of Palestine at the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference COP28 on Saturday.

The two-hour demonstration, which took place the Global Day of Action, saw activists from all around the world march for human rights, with the main chants being “ceasefire now” and “end the occupation now”.

On Friday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that demanded a ceasefire to halt the ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, as the death toll continues to mount. Around 17,000 civilians were killed, more than 60 of which were journalists.

“I urged the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire. ‌Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it. ‌But that does not make it less necessary. I promise: I will not give up,” Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres on Twitter (now X).

Protests have been organized at COP28 almost daily, but the rally on the tenth day of the conference was the biggest by far. UN security personnel were on site, asking bystanders to remain out of the rally’s way.

While protests are banned in the United Arab Emirates, where COP28 is ongoing until December 12, the demonstration rallied across the UN-run Blue Zone.