Egyptian Exports to Africa Reach USD 6 Billion in 10 Months

Egypt’s exports to Africa reached USD 6 billion (EGP 185 billion) from January to October 2023, a 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Initially estimated at USD 5.5 billion (EGP 170 billion) by the Egyptian Chamber of Chemical Industries at the Federation Of Egyptian Industries (FEI), the recent figures exceeded expectations.

Cement, marble, polyethene, and phosphate fertilizers were among the top Egyptian exports to Africa.

The top five markets for Egyptian exports in Africa are Libya, Sudan, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Egypt accounts for the largest volume of intra-trade within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

