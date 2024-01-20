Egypt Intercepts Second Drug Smuggling Attempt on Northeastern Borders

Egyptian security forces successfully thwarted a second attempt to smuggle 300 kilograms of drugs along the northeastern borders. During the operation, three smugglers were killed, Egyptian Armed Forces’ Abdel-Hafez Gharib said in a statement on 18 January.

The spokesman emphasized the Armed Forces’ ongoing vigilant efforts to uphold security across Egypt.

This is the second drug smuggling attempt foiled by the Egyptian army — the Egyptian security forces successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle 174 kilograms of drugs after an exchange of gunfire south of Al-Ouga border crossing on 16 January while aid was being delivered to Gaza.

During the gunfire exchange, one person was killed, and six smugglers were apprehended, the spokesperson confirmed in the statement.