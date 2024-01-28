EgyptAir Launches Six New Flights to Saudi Cities Taif and Tabuk

EgyptAir to operate new direct flights to the cities of Taif and Tabuk in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), starting from Friday, 26 January for Tabuk and Saturday, 27 January for Taif. This is part of the national airline’s plan to expand its international network.

The airline has completed all preparations to add direct flights to Tabuk to its air network, with three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The flights will be operated using the latest Boeing B737-800 aircraft, departing from Cairo International Airport as flight number MS811 at 23:35 and arriving at Tabuk Airport at 02:15 Saudi time.

For Taif, the airline will operate three weekly flights on Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays, using the Boeing B737-800 aircraft. Flight MS815 will depart from Cairo International Airport at 00:25 and arrive at Taif Airport at 03:45 Saudi time.

EgyptAir operates a total of 135 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including 53 flights to Jeddah, 35 flights to Medina, 21 flights to Riyadh, 21 flights to Dammam, and five flights to Qassim.