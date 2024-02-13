//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Local Gift Guide: Galentine’s Day Edition

February 13, 2024
mm
mm

“I can buy myself flowers,” said singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus in her famous song Flowers.

A song that exudes self-empowerment, Flowers should be every woman’s anthem — a powerful reminder to practice self-love. February is normally known as the month of love — where pink hearts and red flowers dot every corner and plaster every shop.

Galentine’s Day is typically celebrated on 13 February, before Valentine’s Day. It originated from the American sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’ (2009) to celebrate and honor female friendships.

Yet, while Valentine’s Day can seem like a day exclusively for romantic love — Galentine’s Day is a testament to the powerful love of platonic soulmates. Whether through a major Galentine’s Day celebration with close friends or a simple gift exchange, here are some local Egyptian brands from which to spoil the ‘gals’.

Make-up and Skin Care
From lip oils and tinted moisturizers to serums and cleansers: Mother Naked and Godly Pride are two local brands that have redefined the make-up and skin care game in Egypt. They also have bundles on their website for those who want to buy a little bit of everything.

Mother Naked

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mothernaked ™ (@mothernakedskin)

Godly Pride

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Godly Pride ™ (@godlypride_)


Bags and Pouches
Whether it is handmade tricot bags, beaded mini-bags, or colorful totes: these local brands offer distinct bags in all shapes, sizes, and colors.
Wabi Sabi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wabi Sabi (@wabi.sabi.egy)

Urban Thrill

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URBAN THRILL (@urbanthrillco)

Kato

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kato (@kato.onlineshop)

Mugs and Ceramics
For those who desire to drink their morning coffee or tea in aesthetically pleasing mugs, these local brands offer the most picturesque mugs to sip from.

Crockera

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crockera – An era of earthenware. (@crockera.eg)

Kalila

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalila كَليلة (@kalila.eg)

Clothes
Blazers, trousers, blouses, and loungewear: these two local brands are for gals and women who want to elevate their wardrobe with sophisticated and elegant clothing.

Nessaa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NESAA (@nesaaonline)

MYNE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MYNE (@myne_________)

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Culture & Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle

Recommended for you

Egypt’s Educational Pioneers: Shaping the Path of Progress

Egypt’s Presidential Elections Kick Off

Ancient Egyptian Constellations and the Myths Behind Them