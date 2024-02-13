Local Gift Guide: Galentine’s Day Edition

“I can buy myself flowers,” said singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus in her famous song Flowers.
A song that exudes self-empowerment, Flowers should be every woman’s anthem — a powerful reminder to practice self-love. February is normally known as the month of love — where pink hearts and red flowers dot every corner and plaster every shop.
Galentine’s Day is typically celebrated on 13 February, before Valentine’s Day. It originated from the American sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’ (2009) to celebrate and honor female friendships.
Yet, while Valentine’s Day can seem like a day exclusively for romantic love — Galentine’s Day is a testament to the powerful love of platonic soulmates. Whether through a major Galentine’s Day celebration with close friends or a simple gift exchange, here are some local Egyptian brands from which to spoil the ‘gals’.
Make-up and Skin Care
From lip oils and tinted moisturizers to serums and cleansers: Mother Naked and Godly Pride are two local brands that have redefined the make-up and skin care game in Egypt. They also have bundles on their website for those who want to buy a little bit of everything.
Mother Naked
Godly Pride
Bags and Pouches
Whether it is handmade tricot bags, beaded mini-bags, or colorful totes: these local brands offer distinct bags in all shapes, sizes, and colors.
Wabi Sabi
Urban Thrill
Kato
Mugs and Ceramics
For those who desire to drink their morning coffee or tea in aesthetically pleasing mugs, these local brands offer the most picturesque mugs to sip from.
Crockera
Kalila
Clothes
Blazers, trousers, blouses, and loungewear: these two local brands are for gals and women who want to elevate their wardrobe with sophisticated and elegant clothing.
Nessaa
MYNE
