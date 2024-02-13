Saudi Arabia to Host Egypt Cup Final: Clash of Titans Set for 8 March in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the eagerly awaited 2022-23 Egypt Cup final between Al-Ahly and Zamalek on 8 March.

The match, set to take place at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, will be accompanied by a series of exciting events and activities.

Amer Hussien, a board member of the Egyptian Football Association, announced on Monday 12 February.

Yasser Al-Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), expressed his enthusiasm for hosting major sporting events such as the Egypt Cup, highlighting the fruitful cooperation and harmony among all sectors of the Kingdom to ensure the success of these significant sports events.

Gamal Allam, President of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), emphasized that hosting the Egypt Cup final in partnership with the SAFF strengthens the ties between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

In addition to the location announcement, Hussien also revealed changes to the upcoming match schedule. The clash between Al-Ahly and Talae El-Geish, originally scheduled for 19 February in the Egyptian Premier League, has been postponed indefinitely.

This decision was made to accommodate Al-Ahly’s participation in the Confederation of African Football Champions League (CAF), where they will face Algeria’s Chabab Belouizdad. The highly-anticipated match between Al-Ahly and Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League has been rescheduled to take place in April.

Al-Ahly reached the final after a 3-0 Victory over Enppi. Meanwhile, Zamalek secured their spot after a stressful encounter with Pyramids FC, which ended in a 3-3 draw in regular time and was ultimately decided by penalties, with Zamalek emerging victorious with a 4-3 score.