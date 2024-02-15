Turkish President Erdogan Visits Egypt, Signs Joint Declaration with Al-Sisi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Egypt on Wednesday 14 February, marking his first visit to the country since 2012.

During the visit, President Erdoğan and his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, held discussions aimed at normalizing relations and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders signed a joint declaration, highlighting their commitment to fostering closer ties between the two nations. They emphasized the historical and cultural connections between Egypt and Turkey, expressing their desire to open a new chapter of collaboration.

As part of the visit, the Egyptian and Turkish leaders discussed regional issues, including Gaza, Libya, and Sudan. They emphasized the need for collaboration to address these challenges effectively.

In relation to Gaza, they pledged their support for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and resistance against attempts to displace Palestinians. President Erdoğan expressed Turkey’s readiness to support Egypt in rebuilding Gaza, offering cooperation to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and promote peace and stability in the region.

Regarding Libya and their cooperation, the leaders discussed how to contribute to stability, the removal of militias, and reconstruction efforts.

The visit and the declarations mark a shift in relations between Egypt and Turkey. Turkey and Egypt severed ties in 2013 following the ouster of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi. Turkey’s Erdoğan had repeatedly criticized Egypt’s Sisi for the ouster of the Muslim Brotherhood, while Egypt accused Turkey of harboring terrorists belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Since 2021, Egypt and Turkey have been engaging in closer relations, particularly on the economic front.

Trade and investment relations between Egypt and Turkey have shown steady growth since 2021, with Egypt becoming Turkey’s primary trading partner in Africa.

During Erdogan’s visit to Egypt, both leaders also expressed their intent to further enhance trade exchange, aiming to raise it to USD 15 billion (EGP 463 billion) in the coming years. They also explored new avenues of cooperation, particularly in energy, tourism, education, and culture.

The visit signaled a desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including defense and military ties. Both presidents expressed their commitment to deepening these collaborations, with Turkey recently announcing its plans to sell warplanes to Egypt.