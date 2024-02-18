Athletes Farida Osman and Maha Amer Secure Medals for Egypt at World Aquatics Championships

Egyptian swimmer Farida Osman secured the bronze medal in the Women’s 50-metre Butterfly event at the ongoing World Aquatics Championships in Qatar on 17 February.

Clocking an impressive time of 25.67 seconds, the 29-year-old athlete claimed the third spot, trailing behind French swimmer Melanie Henique in second with a time of 25.44 seconds, and Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem, who clinched the gold with a time of 24.63 seconds.

Osman’s achievement marks Egypt’s second medal at the prestigious championship, but she was not alone in securing victory for her country.

Egyptian diver Maha Amer made history for her country on 3 February by clinching the country’s first-ever diving medal. Amer, aged 24, delivered an exceptional performance in the one-metre springboard event, earning a bronze medal with a score of 257.15. This was also her first-ever medal in the World Aquatics Championships.

Osman, considered Egypt’s star swimmer, previously secured two bronze medals in past editions of the championship – once in 2017 in Hungary and another in 2019 in South Korea. She came close to a third bronze in 2022 after finishing in fourth place.

The World Aquatics Championships, hosted by Qatar from 2 to 18 February, is considered the ultimate international competition for aquatic sports.

The event features 75 events across six aquatic disciplines including swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.