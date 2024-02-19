Egypt’s Instapay Breaks New Ground with Interactive 3D Advertising

Instapay, Egypt’s leading digital payments innovator, is poised to change the face of advertising with the country’s first-ever 3D ‘out-of-home campaign’.

Far from traditional billboards, Instapay’s upcoming cutting-edge campaign aims to plunge viewers into an unforgettable visual journey. With a creative concept showcasing the relentless evolution of speed, the campaign spans prehistoric beasts through to the wonders of spaceflight.

This epic visual narrative culminates in Instapay’s unmatched ability to facilitate lightning-fast financial transactions. The brand’s closing slogan, “إنستاباي زمن في إحنا” (Instapay: “In an era of its own”) hammers home their commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

Known for revolutionizing how Egyptians handle their finances, the mobile app allows effortless, instant transfers directly from users’ bank accounts. Instapay’s parent company, the Egyptian Banks Company (EBC), has a reputation for redefining traditional banking experiences.

Instapay’s bold embrace of 3D technology signals an important shift in the Egyptian advertising landscape and underscores Instapay’s reputation as a trailblazer in the financial services industry. Gone are the days of static, forgettable messaging. This campaign serves as a testament to how a uniquely engaging message can be delivered when technological ingenuity meets unwavering creativity.

About Instapay

Instapay is a revolutionary app developed by the Egyptian Banks Company (EBC), providing users with direct access to their bank accounts and enabling instant transfers using only a mobile phone. With 24/7 availability and a wide range of features, Instapay is redefining payment convenience in Egypt.

This article is sponsored. Contact us here to learn more about partnership opportunities.