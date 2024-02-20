British-Egyptian Yasmin Afifi Wins a BAFTA for Her Short Film

The British-Egyptian director, Yasmin Afifi, won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award for Best British Short Film for her film “Jellyfish and Lobster” on 18 February. Five short films were nominated at the 77th annual BAFTA ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The talented director won against Joe Weiland, Elham Ehsas, Abdou Cisse, and Simon Woods. https://twitter.com/YAfifi_/status/1759761063753470106 The short film is set in a senior living facility, where two people form an unlikely troublesome relationship while fighting their diseases. Written and directed by Afifi, the film is produced by Elizabeth Rufai and stars the American-Egyptian actor, Sayed Badreya, and the British, Flo Wilson. Badreya, who has been in multiple Hollywood movies, such as Iron Man, The Dictator, and Cargo, went up on stage and gave a speech, referencing footballer Mohamed Salah’s celebration MO. Afifi is one of a few Egyptians who’ve won the BAFTA award, along with Amir El-Masry and Rami Malek. She’s a writer and director based in London, the UK. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Westminster and her master’s in Directing at the National Film and…



