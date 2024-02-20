Ramadan TV Shows to Watch Out For

In contemporary Arab culture, few traditions rival the steadfastness of the post-Iftar family gatherings centered around watching the newest Ramadan series on TV.

It is a cherished custom during the sacred month of Ramadan, where a diverse array of series spanning all genres grace the screens night after night, fostering dialogue and continually birthing new stars across generations, season after season.

The Holy month begins this year on 11 March and there is a big list of stars that are coming on the Egyptian screen this year.

Atabet Al-Bahga

The dramatic series follows a man in his seventies reflecting on his past life and his relationship with his grandchildren. It’s based on a novel written by Ibrahim Abdul Majeed in 2005.

The TV series is directed by Magdy Abu Amera and stars the versatile Yahya Al Fakharani, Jumana Murad, Sayed Ragab, Sama Ibrahim, Gehan El-Shamashergy, and Dounia Maher. The TV series will consist of 15 episodes and will be available on WATCHIT.

Khaled Nour w Wladou Nour Khaled

The series is a comedy that revolves around marital and family conflict. It’s a short 15-episode series, directed by Mohamed Amin and written by Karim Sami and Ahmed Abdel Wahab.

It stars Chico, Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Aya Samaha, Dounia Maher, Sherif Ramzy, and Hamza El Eily. You can watch it on Shahid.

Al-Hashashin

The story focuses on a group of assassins and their leader who lived in the mountains of Syria and Persia in the 11th century. “Al-Hashashin” tells the stories of their crimes and bloody operations.

It’s directed by Peter Mimi, and written by Abdel Rahim Kamal. The TV show stars Karim Abdel Aziz, Fathy Abdel Wahab, Mirna Nour El Din, Ahmed Eid, Islam Gamal, Nicola Moawad, and more. You can watch this series on various TV channels or online on different online platforms.

Embratoryet Meem

Based on a short story written by Ihsan Abdel Quddous in 1965, the series follows a father who struggles with raising his six children after the death of their mother. The TV series airing this Ramadan has a fun and light-hearted twist. It’s directed by Mohamed Salama and the screenplay is written by Mohamed Sleiman Abdel Malek.

“Embratoryet Meem” stars Khaled El Nabawy, Hala Shiha, Nusha Mustafa, Mahmoud Hafez, Nour El Nabawy, and Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Aziz. You can watch it on ON, DMC and online on Shahid or WATCHIT.

Al-Atawla

A violent conflict arises between two brothers driven by greed and jealousy, fueling their hearts with revenge, leading to the destruction of the entire family and the imprisonment of one of them.

Directed by Ahmed Khalid Moussa and written by Hisham Hilal, the TV show stars Ahmed El Sakka, Tarek Lotfy, Bassem Samra, Mai Kassab, Hanan Youssef, and Zeina. You can watch it on MBC Masr, or MBC Masr 2 this Ramadan.

Sodfa

The series follows a woman with a dangerous secret that she wants to keep hidden. When the word goes out, a man pursues her relentlessly to look for the truth.

Directed by Sameh Abdel Aziz and written by Ayman Salama, the TV show stars Reham Hagag, Khaled El Sawy, Essam El Sakka, Salwa Khattab, Rahab Al Jamal, and Faras Sa’id. It is going to air on WATCHIT and it’s speculated that it might air on ON or DMC.

Bedon Enzar Sabeq

The TV show follows Majed and Layla, a married couple who try to help their child with a problem. “Bedon Enzar Sabeq” is a 15-episode series and it will air on WATCHIT this Ramadan.

It’s directed by Hani Khalifa, written by Alma Kefarneh, and stars Asser Yassin, Aisha Ben Ahmed, Nabil Al-Halafawi, Nahal Amber, and Ahmed Khalid Saleh.

It seems like this Ramadan will be one-of-a-kind.