Delight Your Taste Buds With These 6 Authentic Egyptian Snacks

Consumers are searching for local, good Egyptian snack brands in light of the boycott in support of Palestine.

With some of the most loved brands such as Pepsi, Cola, Chipsy, Cadbury, and many more being boycotted, the bar for top-notch snacks is very high. Fortunately, there is an array of Egyptian brands that could easily fill the gap that these brands are leaving in our stomachs. Here are some of the most prominent and affordable Egyptian snack brands:

V7

V7 is owned by the Egyptian company, Benefits, and it produces healthy sparkling beverages. There are five flavors: pineapple malt, pina colada, lemon mint, blueberry, and pomegranate. Recently, they released Super Cola, which is considered by many consumers the best alternative for the classic Pepsi/Cola can.

Corona

The century-old brand, originally named Royal Chocolate Company, was founded in Ismailia Egypt. It provides multiple products including chocolate, with diverse flavors, spread chocolate, drinking chocolate powder, biscuits, cooking chocolate, and various more.

Food Trip

The Egyptian company is the producer of savory chips, Spuds. These Craft Cooked chips come in different flavors: sea salt, sweet & chili sauce, sour cream, hot sriracha, prime ribs, truffle cheese, and worcester sauce.

Sprio Spathis

The Egyptian Company was established in 1920, and it was the first-ever Soda Drink in Egypt. It gained high popularity in response to demand and became available in many kiosks and shops after the boycott. The soda drink comes in various flavors: apple, greek grape, lemon, mandarin, peach, pineapple, kiwi, and soda lemon.

Despacito

An Egyptian restaurant called Despacito created chocolate that is sold in many, but limited, shops all across Cairo. It comes in 20 different flavors: cashews, walnuts, dark espresso, apricot milk, dark mint, mango milk, caramel biscuit milk, orange and almond milk, hazelnut, and much more.

Jaguar

This snack comes in different shapes and flavors, from Jaguar popcorn, tortilla, stix, and puffs to tubes. It was first introduced to the market by Egypt Foods Group in 2022. Established in 1999, the company works tirelessly to “provide the best snacking experience to every Egyptian household.”