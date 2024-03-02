Local Guide: Home and Furniture Edition

Shopping for one’s home is an unparalleled experience — watching one’s house turn into a home is a journey filled with excitement, creativity, and personal expression. From choosing the overall style to hand-picking the decoration pieces: there is a myriad of local furniture and home decor to explore.

From intricately carved wooden pieces to vibrant textiles, explore the best of Egyptian artistry and craftsmanship through these local furniture brands.

INCA & Co.

From statement cushions to comfortable lounge pieces, INCA & Co offers daring, unique, and eclectic textile collections and pieces that suit every style and home.

Locations: Zamalek | Fifth Settlement, Downtown Mall | Arkan Plaza.

Nineteen Furniture

For those who prefer a sleek look and modern feel, Nineteen Furniture offers a curated selection of minimalist designs and premium-quality pieces.

Locations: Maadi | Zamalek

CASA Designs

Founded in 2018, CASA Designs has since emerged as a leading furniture design and manufacturing company. It offers functional, stylish, and personalized furniture, and now serves clients in Egypt and beyond.

Location: Sheikh Zayed, Opening Soon

FARSHA For Bohemian & Modern Furniture

From beds and sofas to shelves and stands, FARSHA is a haven for those who prefer the modern and bohemian look and style of their homes.

Online Store