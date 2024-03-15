29 Palestinians Seeking Aid Killed, Hamas Proposes Ceasefire Plan

Two separate Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, 14 March, resulted in the deaths of at least 29 Palestinians who were seeking aid, according to a statement by Gaza’s health officials.

The first attack targeted an aid distribution site in the central Gaza Strip’s Al-Nuseirat camp, which claimed the lives of eight individuals. In a later incident, Israeli firing at a crowd waiting for aid vehicles at a roundabout in northern Gaza resulted in at least 21 deaths and over 150 injuries.

Israel’s military stated that it is still assessing the situation, without confirming the incident.

A day earlier, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said that an Israeli military strike on one of its food distribution centres in Rafah, southern Gaza, resulted in the death of at least one employee and the injuries of 22 others.

Israeli military later confirmed the attack, stating that the commander of Hamas, Muhammad Abu Hasna, was the target of the strike.

RECENT WAR ON GAZA UPDATES

A new two-stage ceasefire proposal from Hamas was shared on Friday, March 15, stipulating the initial release of 700–1,000 Palestinian detainees in exchange for the release of Israeli captives who are women, children, elderly, or sick.

An update on Hamas’ cease-fire plan will be given to the war council and extended security cabinet on Friday, March 15, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a speech during a visit to a military academy on Friday, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stated that Egypt is working to come to an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza, expand assistance entry, and permit displaced persons living in the southern part of the enclave to relocate north.

In addition, Sisi issued a warning over the possibility of an Israeli attack on Rafah, where an estimated 1.5 million people have taken refuge close to Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in a total of at least 31,341 Palestinian deaths and 73,134 injuries. More children have reportedly died in just over four months in Gaza than have been killed in all four years of global conflict combined, according to UNRWA.