Egypt Reopens Saint Catherine Valleys After 10-Year Closure

Following a decade-long closure, Egyptian authorities reopened several historic valleys on 12 July in the Saint Catherine region to both domestic and international tourists.Major General Khaled Mubarak, Governor of South Sinai, announced the decision this week, stating that valleys long closed to protect the fragile mountain ecosystem will now welcome visitors for safaris and camping. The reopened sites include Wadi Sheikh Awad, Talah, Zaghra, El-Tal‘a, Gebel al-Arba‘een, and Al-Seba‘iya, all within the Saint Catherine protectorate.

The governorate emphasised that the move aims to restore tourism momentum and position Saint Catherine as a leading eco‑religious-safari destination. The project aligns with larger national efforts to revitalize the region through the multi-billion-pound “Great Transfiguration” scheme, designed to boost spiritual and eco-tourism through infrastructure upgrades, accommodation development, and enhanced visitor services.

Launched in mid-2020, the Great Transfiguration Project has been described by authorities as a spiritual tourism catalyst. It plans to deliver a visitor centre, mountain hotels, eco-lodges, new residential quarters like Zaytouna, and upgraded roads, with the construction of St Catherine International Airport among its flagship components.

With an estimated cost of EGP 4 billion ( USD 80 million), the initiative is expected to attract up to a million visitors annually, repositioning Saint Catherine as a global pilgrimage and nature based tourism hub.

Saint Catherine is widely regarded as one of Egypt’s most significant destinations, known for its diverse attractions and deep spiritual importance. It continues to draw pilgrims and visitors from around the world, particularly to the Mountain of the Great Manifestation, traditionally believed to be the place where God Almighty manifested Himself to Prophet Moses.

The area is also home to Mount Saint Catherine, the tallest peak in Egypt, rising more than 2,600 meters above sea level, adding to the region’s natural and cultural prominence.