Egypt Reduces Import Expenditures by 13.5%

The value of import expenditure by Egypt in 2023 declined by 13.5 percent, accounting for a USD 13-billion cut, reported the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) The foreign trade bulletin issued by CAPMAS put the Egyptian government’s imports at a total of USD 83.2 billion in 2023, down from USD 96.2 billion in 2022. Petroleum products topped the list of the top ten goods imported by Egypt in 2023, with imports valued at USD 7.4 billion, followed by primary iron or steel materials valued at USD 4.2 billion, and wheat valued at USD 3.8 billion. In fourth place were imports of pharmaceuticals valued at USD 3.6 billion, followed by primary forms of plastics at USD 3.3 billion, and then organic and inorganic chemicals at USD 3 billion. Following these were Egypt’s imports of corn at USD 2.5 billion, followed by natural gas imports at USD 2.3 billion. Egypt’s imports of passenger cars amounted to USD 2.1 billion, and finally, crude oil imports totaled USD 1.9 billion. China ranked first in the list of countries from which Egypt imported products, with a value of USD 12.9 billion in…



