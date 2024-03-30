Where to Find Culture and Art This Ramadan

In the streets of Cairo, markets are bustling with people shopping, enjoying food, and hanging out. Egyptians enjoy fasting and doing their faithful duty in the morning and like to engage in cultural, religious, and social activities at night.

Here are three cultural hubs in Ramadan of 2024 to enjoy culture and art:

Cultural and Artistic Nights of Ramadan

The General Organization of Cultural Palaces, under the presidency of Amr El-Bassiouny, organized its annual program, “Cultural and Artistic Nights of Ramadan,” where a series of organized events are hosted at the Cultural Garden in Sayeda Zeinab from 21 March to 30 March.

Events at the Cultural Garden include poetry evenings, the Etr El Habayeb program, (Scent of the Loved Ones,) which celebrates the lives of many lost artists, and Rawy men Baladna, (Native Narrator,) for Al-Sirah al-Hilaliyyah. There will be multiple crafts, arts, and storytelling workshops, cultural empowerment activities for people with special needs, and a book exhibition of the General Organization of Cultural Palaces published works as well as an art exhibition.

Ramadan Nights

The Cairo Opera House, led by Dr. Lamiaa Zayed, hosts “Ramadan Nights,” with the support of the Ministry of Culture. Various shows and performances featuring opera stars, Arab singers, and singing groups, are held across different venues in the Opera House.

Al Tanoura Heritage Dance Troupe, in collaboration with the General Authority for Cultural Palaces, will perform in the outdoor area. The Open Air Theatre features artists like Wael El Fashny, Saad El Awad and his group, Sheikh Yassin El Tahami and his group, Nesma Abdel Aziz and her group, Al-Hadra Sufi Chanting Group, Dina El Wedidi, and more.

A concert by Medhat Saleh will be held in the Main Hall, and he will be accompanied by pianist Amr Selim, on March 31, 2024, at 9:30 p.m., as part of the Ramadan Nights activities. The Small Hall will also hold evenings dedicated to the musical and lyrical heritage of Islamic and Arab countries, organized in collaboration with the Foreign Cultural Relations Sector and embassies of these countries in Egypt.

Layalina Ramadan Tent

Tents have become a pillar of modern Ramadan, and they are spread throughout Cairo, starting from traditional places like historic neighborhoods and well-known mosques, all the way to hotels, large malls, and restaurants that blend modernity with Eastern traditions.

People get to spend their nights at Ramadan tents, socializing and attending performances in Cairo, all while eating a variety of delicious dishes that highlight Egyptian and Arab culture.

One of the most famous Ramadan tents, Layalina, is held year after year, each time featuring unique activities. It is known for its luxurious, yet traditional, decorations and spirit. Layalina of 2024 tent reflects the atmosphere of luxurious royal Ramadan tents, along with excellent service starting from entry coordination, and food delicacies, to shows and decorations. It is held at ZED Park on the 6th of October City, and Baron Palace in Heliopolis. Anyone can book a ticket and attend their daily organized Suhor or events, such as the Wust Al Balad concert on 28 March at 11:30 pm.