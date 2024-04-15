Al Ahly Women’s Volleyball Team Claims Its 36th Egyptian Cup Title

Al Ahly women’s volleyball team defeated El Shams 3-0 on 13 April, winning the Egyptian Cup for the 36th time and maintaining its position as the team with the most titles in the Women’s Volleyball Egyptian Cup.

Al Ahly advanced to the cup final after defeating Wadi Degla with a score of 3-0, while El Shams reached the final after defeating Zamalek 3-2. The team dominated the match with powerful serves and good player coordination, winning the first set 25-20 and the second set 25-13.

The team performed under the guidance of Ibrahim Fakhr Eldin, the head coach of Al Ahly women’s volleyball team, ending the third set and the match with a score of 25-10, and claiming the Egyptian Cup title.

In a statement, Fakhr Eldin thanked the players for their contributions throughout the season and emphasized that the team performed very well against El Shams, a strong opponent.

He also said that the team had worked very hard, in the past period, to regain the Cup Championship, and he had great confidence in winning.

Al Ahly women’s volleyball team has a historical record of wins. By April 2022, the team had won 103 consecutive games. The team won the Egyptian League 38 times, the Women’s African Volleyball Championship 10 times, and the Women’s Arab Volleyball Championship 8 times. With 91 local and regional titles, Al Ahly Women’s Volleyball team has gained the title of “Golden Girls.”