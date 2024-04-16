Central Bank of Egypt Raises Daily Cash Withdrawal Limits

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced an increase in daily cash withdrawal limits, the country’s State Information Service reported on 15 April.

Bank branches now allow withdrawals of up to EGP 250,000 (USD 5,170) for individuals and companies – up from EGP 150,000 (USD 3,102) in January 2024. The adjustment, the second of its kind, follows the previous lift from EGP 50,000 (USD 1,034) to EGP 150,000 (USD 3,102).

The daily ATM withdrawal limit was also raised to EGP 30,000 (USD 620) from the previous EGP 20,000 (USD 413) cap.

In a directive to banks on Monday, the CBE highlighted these measures as efforts to streamline cash withdrawal processes. Banks are urged to align their internal policies accordingly and ensure compliance with the new withdrawal ceilings.

