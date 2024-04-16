//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Central Bank of Egypt Raises Daily Cash Withdrawal Limits

April 16, 2024
mm
Image Credit: Nick Pampoukidis/Unsplash
mm

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced an increase in daily cash withdrawal limits, the country’s State Information Service reported on 15 April.

Bank branches now allow withdrawals of up to EGP 250,000 (USD 5,170) for individuals and companies – up from EGP 150,000 (USD 3,102) in January 2024. The adjustment, the second of its kind, follows the previous lift from EGP 50,000 (USD 1,034) to EGP 150,000 (USD 3,102).

The daily ATM withdrawal limit was also raised to EGP 30,000 (USD 620) from the previous EGP 20,000 (USD 413) cap.

In a directive to banks on Monday, the CBE highlighted these measures as efforts to streamline cash withdrawal processes. Banks are urged to align their internal policies accordingly and ensure compliance with the new withdrawal ceilings.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Business
Culture & Lifestyle

Recommended for you

Eighteen Children in Gaza Die From Malnutrition Due to Israel’s Barriers to Humanitarian Aid

IMF Officials in Egypt to Talk $3 Billion Loan Review

Egypt and Angola Strengthen Collaboration for Mutual Development