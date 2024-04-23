Egypt Condemns Israel Over 283-Body Mass Grave Found Near Gaza Hospital

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel over the discovery of a nearly 300-body mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza’s Khan Younis, emphasising the urgent need for international intervention to address the situation.

The news comes days after an earlier mass grave was discovered near Shifa Hospital.

“It is regrettable and shameful that violations of international law and humanitarian values continue in such a flagrant manner in the 21st century,” ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a press statement published on social media on 22 April.

The statement also highlighted the continued lack of response from international organisations as the massacres continue, including the Security Council.

“[Abu Zeid] condemned the repeated Israeli violations of international law and humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip, which target civilians, displaced persons, and medical teams, emphasising the urgent need for immediate international intervention,” the press statement added.

The statement reiterated the need for a thorough investigation to hold perpetrators accountable for the crimes committed.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric was questioned on the matter during a press conference on 23 April, calling the news “extremely troubling.”

“Yet another reason is, if we needed one, for all of these sites to be fully investigated, in a way that is credible and independent,” Dujarric stated.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the situation.

Since 7 October, the Palestinian death toll from Israel’s unrelenting offensive against the Gaza Strip has now soared to 34,183, according to medical sources cited by WAFA Agency – many of them children and women – in addition to 77,143 injured.