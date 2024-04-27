Egypt to Construct 7 Logistical Corridors Connecting Seaports

Egypt devised a strategic plan to construct seven massive logistical corridors, connecting industrial, agricultural, and mining areas with seaports across the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

The corridors will also link the production areas through a network of railways or paved main roads passing through dry ports and logistic zones located on these corridors. This comes with the goal of providing services to newly developed urban communities, enabling economic integration and accessibility for trade.

The Egyptian Minister of Transportation, Kamel Al-Wazir, stated that the corridors are planned to connect Sokhna to Alexandria, Arish to Taba, Cairo to Alexandria, Tanta to Mansoura to Damietta, Gargoub to Salloum, Cairo to Aswan to Abu Simbel, and Safaga to Qena to Tartour.

The Sokhna/Alexandria Logistic Corridor, extending from the Ain Sokhna Port on the Red Sea, passing through the 10th of Ramadan Dry Port and the logistic zone will be connected to the railway network through the Robeiky, 10th of Ramadan – Belbeis Railway Line, spanning 63.5 km, according to Al-Wazir. Passing through the industrial city of the 10th of Ramadan city and Cairo’s largest urban center in the Middle East, it will continue to the 6th of October city’s industrial zone, dry port, and logistic zone, all the way to Alexandria Port.

The Arish-Taba Logistic Corridor starts at the Arish Port on the Mediterranean Sea to the Taba Port on the Gulf of Aqaba, passing through the heavy industries areas in central Sinai, serving diverse logistic zones under development in the Sinai Peninsula, as reported by Al-Wazir.

The seven corridors are a part of Egypt’s Sustainable Development Plan 2030 to turn the country into a regional hub for transportation and logistics, under the auspice of the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

These corridors are anticipated to significantly lower transportation expenses and time, enhancing Egypt’s capacity for regional and global trade by encouraging increased private investment in transportation and logistics, a sector considered crucial for national progress.