Egypt’s Majestic Squash Showdowns: Unveiling the Finest Tournament Venues

For years, Egypt has asserted its dominance in the world of professional and junior squash, captivating audiences with its unparalleled talent and electrifying matches.

As the anticipation builds for the forthcoming World Championship at the prestigious National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in May, in this article we explore the remarkable venues that have played host to some of the most thrilling tournaments in Egypt’s squash history.

El Gouna Squash Open

Nestled amidst the stunning coastal city of El Gouna, this tournament’s venue has become a symbol of excellence in the squash world. With its state-of-the-art facilities and picturesque backdrop, El Gouna has consistently attracted top players from around the globe, ensuring a showcase of unrivaled athleticism and skill.

The tournament was established back in 2010 and in its 2024 edition, Nouran Gohar (world number 2) and Ali Farag (world number 1) triumphed in the finals to retain their El Gouna titles.

World Squash Championship at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization

Set against the captivating blend of history and athleticism, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat served as an enchanting setting for the unforgettable World Squash Championship held in 2022.

Against the backdrop of ancient artifacts and stunning architecture, players fiercely battled, leaving spectators in awe of the venue’s grandeur and the players’ impressive skills. Both players and guests had the chance to explore the fascinating collection of ancient artifacts and architectural wonders before or after the matches, adding to the overall experience.

With great anticipation, from 9-18 May, the world squash championship is poised to make its return to Cairo’s National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, promising yet another extraordinary tournament.

CIB Squash Open by the Pyramids of Giza

Imagine the breathtaking Pyramids of Giza as the backdrop for a squash tournament. That’s exactly what unfolded during the CIB Squash Open, where the world’s top players competed amidst the superb and inspiring wonders of ancient Egypt. The fusion of athleticism and history created an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. This tournament’s versions during the 1990s and early 2000s, and inspired a whole generation of superb squash players to pursue careers as professional squash players.

Women’s Alexandria International Squash Open at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina

Located in the coastal city of Alexandria, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina provided an extraordinary setting for the Women’s Alexandria International Squash Open in 2015. With its blend of modern architecture and cultural heritage, the venue added an extra layer of enchantment to the already captivating matches, celebrating the power and finesse of women in the sport. Raneem El-Weleily won the tournament and inspired a number of females to excel at their squash careers worldwide.

From the mesmerizing El Gouna Squash Open to the historic venues by the Pyramids of Giza and in Alexandria, Egypt continues to captivate the squash world with its exceptional venues and world-class talent.