Qatargate: Netanyahu Allies Accused of Bribery in Media Campaign Against Egypt

Two close associates of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, involved in an ongoing investigation into suspected illicit ties between the Israeli aides and Qatar, have been held in custody for three days following their arrest by Israeli authorities on Monday, 31 March.

Israeli media has coined the term “Qatargate” following these reports, which alleged that these associates were enlisted to advance Qatar’s interests within Israel.

The reports led to an investigation on Monday, culminating in the associates’ arrest soon after.

According to court documents, prosecutors suspect that Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein accepted bribes and influenced journalists to shape media coverage in Qatar’s favor. Their alleged actions involved promoting sympathetic narratives about Qatar while downplaying Egypt’s role as an impartial mediator in the deal, steering the media agenda.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu addressed the case in testimony to police on Monday. He has dismissed the investigation as politically driven, calling it “a political hunt, nothing more.”

Netanyahu has also alleged that the probe is an effort to block him from firing Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s internal security agency, Shin Bet.

Israel’s domestic security agency, the Shin Bet, carried out an internal review of the October 7, 2023, attacks earlier in March, and concluded that Israel had “failed in its mission” to stop Hamas’ assault and mass kidnappings.

However, the agency also pointed to policies implemented by Netanyahu’s government as contributing factors. One key issue, according to the Shin Bet, was Qatar’s years of financial support to Hamas, which had Israel’s approval.

In 2018, Qatar started transferring cash into Gaza through Israeli territory, a move that Israel reportedly sanctioned to maintain stability in the region and prevent the formation of a Palestinian state. Yet, experts suggest that the Qatargate case could directly link Netanyahu to a policy of appeasing Hamas.