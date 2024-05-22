Egyptian Agricultural Exports Soar to Record Highs

During a recent cabinet meeting, Egypt’s Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Al Sayed Al Qusair, announced that the country achieved a record in agricultural exports in 2023, totaling 7.5 million tons and generating USD 8.8 billion (EGP 411.8 billion) in revenue.

Al Qusair highlighted that Egypt led the world in exporting oranges and frozen strawberries, with fresh produce contributing USD 3.7 billion (EGP 173 billion) and processed foods USD 5.1 billion (EGP 238.6) to the total earnings.

Al Qusair also noted that in 2023, Egypt exported 400 different agricultural products to 160 countries. Over the past decade, Egyptian agricultural exports have entered 93 new markets.

In April, Hansan Global, a South Korean wholesale company, showed interest in importing Egyptian oranges during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, which was attended by representatives from 15 major Korean companies.

In the first quarter of 2024, Egypt exported nearly 1.2 million tons of citrus. In 2023, Egyptian orange exports to the European Union surpassed 500,000 tons. Additionally, from October 2022 to February 2023, Egypt was the largest exporter of oranges to Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Cambodia.