US State Department Dismisses Claims of Relocating One Million Palestinians to Libya

The Trump administration is reportedly working on a plan to permanently relocate up to one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, according to NBC News, which cited five sources familiar with the discussions.

The plan, which remains under consideration, was discussed with Libyan leadership, according to sources and a former U.S. official.

The U.S. State Department and National Security Council did not respond to repeated requests for comment before the article was published. Following its release, however, a State Department spokesperson dismissed the claims in a statement to NBC News, calling them false. Additionally, representatives of the Israeli government declined to comment.

According to Basem Naim, a Hamas senior official, the group had no knowledge of any talks regarding the relocation of Palestinians to Libya.

As part of the proposed arrangement, the U.S. would release billions of dollars in frozen funds withheld for over a decade, in exchange for Libya’s agreement to resettle the Palestinians, according to three sources. However, the number of Palestinians in Gaza willing to relocate remains unknown. A former U.S. official told NBC News that administration officials have considered offering financial incentives, such as free housing and monthly stipends, to encourage voluntary relocation.

NBC News highlighted that key details about the timing and logistics of the plan remain unclear.

“The situation on ground is untenable for such a plan. Such a plan was not discussed and makes no sense,” the U.S State Department spokesman said.

On 7 May, reports emerged that the Trump administration was exploring deporting immigrants from the United States to Libya. However, those efforts were put on hold after a federal judge intervened earlier this month, blocking the planned removal of one group.

At the same time, since 1 August 2024, the U.S. State Department has maintained a Level 4: Do Not Travel, the highest level of warning, advisory for Libya, citing ongoing dangers including armed conflict, terrorism, crime, civil unrest, unexploded landmines, and kidnapping risks.

Relocating as many as one million Palestinians to Libya would likely impose a significant burden on the already unstable country, where basic services remain strained. According to NBC News, the initiative would also carry enormous financial costs, and it remains unclear how the Trump administration would secure funding for such a plan.

Nearly 14 years after the ousting of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi and the start of civil conflict, Libya continues to experience profound instability. The country is divided between two rival administrations under Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in the west and another in the east led by Khalifa Haftar, each fighting for power through the ongoing violent conflict. With public services strained, Libya continues to struggle to meet the needs of its own population.