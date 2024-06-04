New Robot Waiter Goes Viral in Famous Egyptian Koshary Restaurant

Dressed in a chef’s outfit – hat and all – a viral video shows a robot waiter smoothly taking orders from customers at Koshary Abou Tarek, one of Egypt’s most popular koshary restaurants.

Nicknamed ‘Om El-Sa’ad’ by social media users, the robot’s debut garnered intrigue, fascination, and jokes from commenters.

“The staff are dancing with the robot, completely unaware that one day it will take over,” a user commented jokingly on a video showing restaurant staff dancing around the robot.

The 100-kilogram, anime-style robot, formally called ‘Kosheir’ by the restaurant, works for 12 continuous hours before needing a few hours of recharging.

Technicians programmed the robot with phrases commonly used in the restaurant to facilitate customer interactions.

Kosheir is currently undergoing a trial period, pending its permanent addition to the staff. It also remains unclear whether the restaurant envisions more robots joining in the future or not.

WHAT’S KOSHARY?

Koshary is one of Egypt’s most popular national dishes, often considered ‘food for the masses’. Better known as a street food rather than a luxury meal, it consists of pasta, rice, hummus, lentils, onions, garlic and tomato sauce.

Kohsary Abou Tarek, founded in 1960, is one of the country’s most popular koshary chains – evolving into a gastronomic tourist attraction for thousands of foreigners every year. Today, it is adored by both locals and tourists for its boisterous staff and top-notch service.

The restaurant’s flagship store, located in Downtown Cairo, sells different sizes of koshary plates: small, medium, and large.

The small box currently costs EGP 28 (USD 0.59), the medium costs EGP 38 (USD 0.81), and the large size costs EGP 50 (USD 1.06) – excluding tax and service charges.

The mentioned prices are recorded as of this writing and are subject to change in the future.