Egypt Begins Construction of New Solar Manufacturing Hub in Ain Sokhna

Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has officially laid the foundation stone for a USD 200 million (EGP 10.13 billion) integrated solar energy complex in Ain Sokhna, marking one of the country’s largest industrial investments in renewable energy.

The project, led by China’s Sunrev Solar in collaboration with TEDA Egypt, the developer of the China-Egypt Suez Economic Zone, will span 200,000 square meters and is set to be developed in two phases.

The first phase, valued at USD 90 million (EGP 4.56 billion), will include the construction of two factories to produce solar cells and modules, each with a production capacity of two gigawatts. The second phase, worth USD 110 million (EGP 5.6 billion), will focus on localizing raw material production, including silicon ingots and wafers, creating a full solar supply chain within Egypt.

Operations are expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

More than 1,800 direct jobs are expected to be created throughout both phases of the project, with additional indirect employment opportunities anticipated.

Officials describe the project as a strategic step toward boosting clean energy manufacturing and strengthening Egypt’s transition to a green economy.

Chairman of SCZone Walid Gamal El-Din hailed the project as a key milestone for the industrial zone and a sign of Egypt’s growing appeal as a hub for sustainable investment. He highlighted the zone’s infrastructure, location, and investor incentives as major draws for international partners.

The project comes as part of Egypt’s broader Vision 2030 strategy and ongoing efforts to localize renewable energy industries.