//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

German Tour Group FTI Files for Bankruptcy, Disrupting Tours to Egypt

June 7, 2024
Photo Credit: Negeen Sadeghi-Movahed

 

The German Embassy in Cairo announced on Wednesday, 5 June, that the German Tourism Group FT had filed for bankruptcy.

This impacts approximately 60,000 German tourists worldwide, including many families vacationing in Egypt, especially in the Red Sea and Sinai regions.

Egyptian businessman and engineer Samih Sawiris holds the largest shareholder stake in FTI.

The statement by the German Embassy added that German regulations require tour operators like FTI to have bankruptcy insurance. This means the German Travel Insurance Fund (DRSF) will reimburse tourists for all booked hotel and transportation costs included in their package holidays.

The DRSF is already working with Masters Travel Service in Egypt to ensure ongoing trips proceed smoothly. They are also providing hotels and transportation companies with confirmed payment guarantees.

FTI’s primary concern is ensuring ongoing trips are completed as planned. However, trips that have not commenced or are partially completed will likely be cancelled, impacting tens of thousands of travelers.

A recent drop in ticket sales below expectations led to the German government denying further financial assistance, particularly after the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment (1)

Related Articles

Egypt
Egypt

Recommended for you

The Egyptian Court of Cassation Upholds Menna Shalaby’s Sentence

Palestinians March in Israel Calling for the Return of Refugees on ‘Nakba’ Anniversary

Egypt Announces Essential Goods Price Increases