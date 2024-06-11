Egypt’s PM: Eid Al-Adha Vacation from 15 to 20 June

Eid Al-Adha, one of Islam’s main holidays, is set to commence on Saturday, 15 June 2024, according to an official announcement from Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

“[Eid Al-Adha] is an official paid holiday for employees in ministries, government agencies, public authorities, local administration units, public sector companies, and public business sector companies,” a ministerial press release published on Facebook explained.

Egypt’s Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha starting with Eid prayers at dawn, followed by the ritual of sacrificing an animal – often a sheep, goat, or cow. The sacrifice honours the story of Prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his first-born son Ismail as an act of submission to God’s command.

