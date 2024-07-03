Egypt Breaks Record with 7.1 Million Tourists in the First Half of 2024

Egypt set a record-breaking number of tourists in the first half of 2024 and USD 6.6 billion in tourism revenues, according to a statement released on Monday by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The report highlights significant growth in tourist arrivals, night stays, and tourism revenues in Egypt for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Tourism nights hit an all-time high of 70.2 million, surpassing the 67.6 million nights in 2023 and 65.7 million nights in 2010, as reported by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

According to the report, Egypt’s tourism revenues hit USD 6.6 billion in the first half of 2024, up from USD 6.3 billion in 2023 and USD 5.6 billion in 2010. This surpasses last year’s record of 7.062 million tourists and the previous peak in 2010.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Issa, stated that this comes “in light of the implementation of the national tourism strategy in Egypt, which is based on improving the supply side of the Egyptian tourist destination, by increasing the numbers of both inbound airline seats and hotel rooms in Egypt.”

The minister also commended the ongoing monitoring of tourist numbers and traffic from key tourist markets. The strategy aims to attract 30 million tourists by 2028.

The year 2023 reached 14.906 million tourists, while 2024 reached 7.1 million tourists in the first half, surpassing the previous peak of 14.731 million tourists in 2010.